Left Menu

The Coking Coal Crisis: Ukraine's Steel Industry Under Siege

Russian forces are advancing on Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, threatening a crucial coking coal mine, key for the country's steel production. The loss of the mine could drastically reduce steel output and harm Ukraine's economy. Imports may not cover the deficit due to logistical and cost challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 15:13 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 13:55 IST
The Coking Coal Crisis: Ukraine's Steel Industry Under Siege
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:

As Russian forces continue their advance towards Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, they threaten a critical coking coal mine essential to the nation's steel industry.

With Russian troops moving within 12 km of Pokrovsk, Ukraine faces severe pressure, risking the loss of key road and rail connections. The mine, just 10 km west of Pokrovsk's center, provides vital coal for steelmaking, a significant revenue source for Ukraine.

Ukraine's steel exports, worth nearly $2 billion this year, are jeopardized, prompting concerns from industry leaders. Alternative coal imports face challenges, making the future uncertain for steelmakers already grappling with high production costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024