The Coking Coal Crisis: Ukraine's Steel Industry Under Siege

As Russian forces continue their advance towards Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, they threaten a critical coking coal mine essential to the nation's steel industry.

With Russian troops moving within 12 km of Pokrovsk, Ukraine faces severe pressure, risking the loss of key road and rail connections. The mine, just 10 km west of Pokrovsk's center, provides vital coal for steelmaking, a significant revenue source for Ukraine.

Ukraine's steel exports, worth nearly $2 billion this year, are jeopardized, prompting concerns from industry leaders. Alternative coal imports face challenges, making the future uncertain for steelmakers already grappling with high production costs.

