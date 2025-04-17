Russia Suspends Ban on Taliban: A New Era of Relations with Afghanistan
The Russian Supreme Court has suspended the long-standing ban on the Taliban, enabling the establishment of comprehensive relations between Russia and Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban being labelled a terrorist group in 2003, recent developments facilitate bilateral engagement. Full recognition hinges on international requirements, including human rights observance.
In a historic move, Russia's Supreme Court has lifted its two-decade ban on Afghanistan's ruling Taliban. This decision marks a significant shift in Moscow-Kabul relations, paving the way for diplomatic and economic engagement.
Once deemed a terrorist organization in 2003, the Taliban's status in Russia has evolved following the U.S. troops' withdrawal in 2021, granting the group control over Afghanistan. The Russian Duma's December 2024 law amendment temporarily lifted this ban, fostering interaction with the Taliban.
Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov's petition led to the Supreme Court's ruling, removing legal barriers to full-fledged bilateral relations, according to Zamir Kabulov, a Russian special presidential envoy. However, official recognition awaits further international conditions, including human rights compliance and an inclusive Afghan government.
