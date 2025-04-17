Left Menu

Russia Suspends Ban on Taliban: A New Era of Relations with Afghanistan

The Russian Supreme Court has suspended the long-standing ban on the Taliban, enabling the establishment of comprehensive relations between Russia and Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban being labelled a terrorist group in 2003, recent developments facilitate bilateral engagement. Full recognition hinges on international requirements, including human rights observance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 17-04-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 21:01 IST
In a historic move, Russia's Supreme Court has lifted its two-decade ban on Afghanistan's ruling Taliban. This decision marks a significant shift in Moscow-Kabul relations, paving the way for diplomatic and economic engagement.

Once deemed a terrorist organization in 2003, the Taliban's status in Russia has evolved following the U.S. troops' withdrawal in 2021, granting the group control over Afghanistan. The Russian Duma's December 2024 law amendment temporarily lifted this ban, fostering interaction with the Taliban.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov's petition led to the Supreme Court's ruling, removing legal barriers to full-fledged bilateral relations, according to Zamir Kabulov, a Russian special presidential envoy. However, official recognition awaits further international conditions, including human rights compliance and an inclusive Afghan government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

