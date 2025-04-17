Assets and Accountability: The Case of Sukanya Bora

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action by attaching properties valued at Rs 7.33 crore associated with Sukanya Bora, a suspended officer of the Assam Civil Services. This enforcement comes under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), according to an official statement.

Bora, who was formerly the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) in the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, was arrested in January 2024 by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell. She faces serious allegations of amassing properties vastly disproportionate to her known income, achieved through complex financial maneuvers involving family and relatives.

Despite being released on bail in April 2024, Bora remains under suspension. The ED's financial investigation unearthed a trail of cash deposits and property acquisitions, significantly exceeding her legitimate income, further deepening the legal scrutiny into her financial dealings.

(With inputs from agencies.)