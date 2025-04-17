U.S. Calls for Increased French Defense Spending

In a significant appeal, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on France to significantly increase its defense budget. This request is aimed at urging France, along with its NATO partners, to assume primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe.

The proposal emerged following a strategic meeting between Hegseth and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu held in Washington. This marks a critical moment in the ongoing dialogue regarding Europe's security responsibilities within the NATO alliance.

Additionally, the discussions between Hegseth and Lecornu touched upon achieving a 'durable peace' in Ukraine. However, specific plans or strategies were not elaborated upon, leaving the details of these efforts still vague.

(With inputs from agencies.)