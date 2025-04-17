U.S. Calls for Increased French Defense Spending
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth called on France to boost its defense spending and take a leading role in Europe's defense. The request came during a meeting with French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu. They also discussed a lasting peace in Ukraine, though specific details were not disclosed.
In a significant appeal, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has called on France to significantly increase its defense budget. This request is aimed at urging France, along with its NATO partners, to assume primary responsibility for the conventional defense of Europe.
The proposal emerged following a strategic meeting between Hegseth and French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu held in Washington. This marks a critical moment in the ongoing dialogue regarding Europe's security responsibilities within the NATO alliance.
Additionally, the discussions between Hegseth and Lecornu touched upon achieving a 'durable peace' in Ukraine. However, specific plans or strategies were not elaborated upon, leaving the details of these efforts still vague.
