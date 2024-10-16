Tragedy in Nigeria: Tanker Explosion Claims Over 90 Lives
A tragic explosion in Jigawa state, Nigeria has claimed over 90 lives when a fuel tanker overturned. The incident happened as citizens tried to collect leaking fuel, leading to a devastating fire. Such unfortunate accidents are prevalent due to lax traffic regulations and high fuel prices.
- Country:
- Nigeria
A devastating scene unfolded in Jigawa state, Nigeria, as more than 90 people lost their lives in a tragic tanker explosion, with another 50 injured, after a gasoline tanker overturned and ignited late at night.
Police said the accident occurred near a university when the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle. Many locals rushed to gather the spilled fuel, inadvertently triggering a massive and deadly inferno.
Nigeria has seen frequent tanker accident disasters, worsened by insufficient transport infrastructure and regulations. High fuel prices further tempt citizens to risk their lives for salvaging fuel from such scenes.
