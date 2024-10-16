Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's New Liquor Policy: Market Dynamics and Digital Payment Initiatives

The Andhra Pradesh Prohibition and Excise Department is adopting a market-driven liquor policy to boost sales of high-demand brands using a computer-based model. The new policy emphasizes quality, competitive pricing, digital payment options, and aims to increase excise revenue, following significant criticism of the previous government's policies.

Andhra Pradesh is witnessing a shift in its liquor retail strategy with the introduction of a market-driven model by the Prohibition and Excise Department. This model leverages demand and supply dynamics, wherein more liquor from best-selling brands will be procured, as detailed by an official.

The new policy, implemented under N Chandrababu Naidu's government, replaces the previous system and aims to address the concerns of consumers who criticized the former regime for limited brand choices and high prices. Through this approach, digital payments will be mandatory at all liquor shops, enhancing consumer convenience.

Officials expect to generate significant revenue from this initiative, vital for the cash-strapped state. The decision has spurred diverse opinions, with opposition leader Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging potential negative impacts. Amidst these varying perspectives, Andhra Pradesh prepares for potential economic shifts linked to this new policy direction.

