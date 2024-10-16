Himadri Speciality's Profit Soars as Strategic Moves Pay Off

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has reported a significant 33 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, amounting to Rs 134 crore, largely due to higher margins. This marks a remarkable performance increase for the period ending September 30, 2024.

The company's revenue witnessed a boost, rising by 13 percent to Rs 1,135 crore in Q2FY'25, an improvement from Rs 1,005 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The EBITDA also increased significantly, climbing 29.1 percent to Rs 201 crore.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, highlighted the company's strong balance sheet and export milestones. He also confirmed ongoing capital expenditure plans, including investments in Birla Tyres Ltd and development of commercial plants for advanced materials and production lines.

