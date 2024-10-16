Left Menu

Himadri Speciality's Profit Soars as Strategic Moves Pay Off

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd announced a 33% increase in net profit for Q2FY'25, reaching Rs 134 crore. Driven by improved margins, the company also reported a 13% hike in revenue. Expansion plans include a cathode material plant and a new carbon black production line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:01 IST
Himadri Speciality's Profit Soars as Strategic Moves Pay Off
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd has reported a significant 33 percent rise in net profit for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, amounting to Rs 134 crore, largely due to higher margins. This marks a remarkable performance increase for the period ending September 30, 2024.

The company's revenue witnessed a boost, rising by 13 percent to Rs 1,135 crore in Q2FY'25, an improvement from Rs 1,005 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The EBITDA also increased significantly, climbing 29.1 percent to Rs 201 crore.

Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, highlighted the company's strong balance sheet and export milestones. He also confirmed ongoing capital expenditure plans, including investments in Birla Tyres Ltd and development of commercial plants for advanced materials and production lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Trust in Digital Transactions: The Role of Electronic Signatures

Transforming Agrifood Systems to Achieve a Livable Planet

SADC’s Struggle with FDI: Opportunities for Growth Amid Regulatory Challenges

Financing Solutions for Climate Displacement: A Roadmap for Asia and the Pacific

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024