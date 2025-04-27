BJP Leader Rajesh Singhal Implicated in Arms Act FIR

In a recent development, an FIR has been lodged under the Arms Act against three individuals, including BJP office-bearer Rajesh Singhal, following the surfacing of a controversial image on social media.

The image reportedly shows Singhal's personal security personnel holding a revolver. This led the Head Constable Jawahar Singh to file a complaint, resulting in the FIR. Two residents, Mohammad Faizi and Wasiul, were also named alongside Singhal.

While the revolver in question is claimed to belong to Singhal, he denies any such ownership, labeling the accusations as unfounded. Investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Asmoli Police, with Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh confirming the initiation of the case on Saturday.

