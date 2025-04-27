Left Menu

Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Surat Concert Amidst Kashmir Tragedy

Singer Shreya Ghoshal canceled her planned concert in Surat after the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The decision was made jointly with event organizers, who promised ticket refunds. The attack, which killed 26 people, has also led other artists to reschedule or cancel their events.

In a significant development, acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her Surat concert following a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, marking the most severe violence in the Valley since 2019. Ghoshal, known for her melodies in ''Dola Re Dola'' and ''Sunn Raha Hai,'' was supposed to perform in Surat as part of her ''All Hearts Tour.''

The cancellation, announced on social media, was a joint decision by Ghoshal and event organizers, highlighting their solidarity with the victims. Other artists like Arijit Singh and AP Dhillon have also altered their plans in response to the incident.

