Shreya Ghoshal Cancels Surat Concert Amidst Kashmir Tragedy

In a significant development, acclaimed singer Shreya Ghoshal has postponed her Surat concert following a tragic terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 26 individuals, marking the most severe violence in the Valley since 2019. Ghoshal, known for her melodies in ''Dola Re Dola'' and ''Sunn Raha Hai,'' was supposed to perform in Surat as part of her ''All Hearts Tour.''

The cancellation, announced on social media, was a joint decision by Ghoshal and event organizers, highlighting their solidarity with the victims. Other artists like Arijit Singh and AP Dhillon have also altered their plans in response to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)