Tsuyo Powers Ahead: First High-Wattage EV Powertrain Production Line in India

Tsuyo, an electric vehicle maker, has launched India's first production line for high-wattage EV powertrains at its Dharwad plant. With an initial USD 8 million investment, it aims to revolutionize commercial EV manufacturing, enhance local content to leverage government incentives, and create 150 jobs in 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Electric vehicle manufacturer Tsuyo has inaugurated India's first production line dedicated to high-wattage electric vehicle powertrains at its Dharwad facility in Karnataka, marking a significant development in the automotive sector.

The company has invested an initial USD 8 million into the project, which focuses on manufacturing electric motors for various commercial EVs such as trucks, e-buses, e-trailers, and electric construction equipment. This strategic move is set to bolster the Indian automotive industry by allowing commercial vehicle manufacturers to tap into the government's production linked incentive (PLI) scheme through increased use of localized components.

The plant is slated to produce motors ranging from 30 kW to 350 kW, fulfilling the high-end powertrain needs of heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Tsuyo plans to invest another USD 2 million in research and development expansion, creating approximately 150 jobs within 18 months, according to CEO Vijay Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

