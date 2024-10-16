Piyush Goyal Calls for Quality-Centric Approach in Indian Manufacturing at IFQM Symposium

In a powerful valedictory speech at the Indian Foundation for Quality Management (IFQM) Symposium held today in New Delhi, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal, urged industry leaders and stakeholders to prioritize quality in manufacturing, declaring it essential for India's growth and global competitiveness. He emphasized that quality should be the default setting in product manufacturing, rather than an optional feature for customers.

A Vision for Quality-Driven Growth

Shri Goyal praised the IFQM for spearheading an industry-led initiative focused on quality enhancement. He pointed out that changing mindsets is one of the biggest obstacles to adopting quality standards in India. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently placed quality at the core of the Government’s efforts to build the nation,” he stated, reiterating the Prime Minister's vision of ‘Zero Defect and Zero Effect’ as a guiding principle for governance aimed at transforming India into a developed nation.

The Minister highlighted that sustainable manufacturing practices aimed at fostering a green economy will be pivotal in India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). He also discussed the ₹1 lakh crore Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), designed to support innovation alongside quality as integral to the goal of a developed nation.

Progress in Quality Control Orders

Since 2014, the government has made significant strides in enhancing quality regulations, increasing the number of Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from 14—covering 106 products—to 174 QCOs that now cover 732 products. The Minister underscored the positive impact of quality control measures on the toy manufacturing sector, resulting in increased exports. “For India to be recognized as a global brand, quality must be our top priority,” Shri Goyal asserted. “If it comes from India, it must carry an imprint of quality. This should be our aspirational goal.”

Call for Collaboration and Commitment

Shri Goyal invited industry leaders to collaborate with the government in extending quality initiatives to the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector through the QCO ecosystem. He encouraged participants to share best practices and to contribute their technical expertise to assist the government’s technical standards committees in aligning quality with global benchmarks.

He also emphasized the need for a collaborative approach involving government, industry, and academia, urging quality control regulators to address challenges manufacturers face in adopting superior quality standards.

A Duty Towards Development

In concluding his remarks, Shri Goyal appealed to the industry leaders to cultivate a sense of duty towards achieving Viksit Bharat. He stated, “The country’s export competitiveness will not stem from subsidies; rather, an Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) will emerge from our commitment to quality and innovation.” He reinforced that quality is not merely a job but a moral obligation for all stakeholders in the industry.

This clarion call for quality-centric manufacturing resonates as India seeks to bolster its position on the global stage, aiming to meet international standards and enhance its brand identity as a hub of quality production.