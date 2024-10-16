Left Menu

Prof. B.S. Tomar Becomes First Indian to Chair World Health Summit

Prof. (Dr.) Balveer S. Tomar of NIMS University has been named the International President of the World Health Summit, marking two firsts: an Indian leading the summit and hosting it in 2025. This opens new chapters in global health diplomacy with discussions on crucial topics like AI in health.

Updated: 16-10-2024 18:11 IST

Bharat Shines in Global Health Summit: Dr Balvir S Tomar Founder & Chancellor Of Nims University Announced As International President Of World Health Summit 2025. Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking advancement for India's educational and healthcare sectors, Prof. (Dr.) Balveer S. Tomar, the founder of NIMS University Rajasthan, has been named the International President of the World Health Summit. This appointment is a momentous achievement not only for Prof. Tomar but also for NIMS University and the entire nation. It marks the first time an Indian representative and institution will lead and host the prestigious summit in 2025.

The World Health Summit is a pivotal international forum attracting leaders from politics, science, and the private sector to address global health challenges and promote sustainable development goals. The upcoming summit in India is expected to bring over 3,000 global policymakers, scientists, and health experts to discuss pressing topics like digital health and vaccine diplomacy. Prof. Tomar's visionary leadership is set to propel the Summit to unprecedented heights.

In a bilateral meeting with WHO's Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Prof. Tomar underscored the importance of trust in health services, echoing Jeremy Farrar's sentiments on sustained efforts to maintain trust. Under the theme of health and peace, this year's Summit in Berlin saw participation from health ministers of over 40 countries, laying the groundwork for future discussions to improve global health infrastructures.

