Pioneering Entrepreneurship: Meghalaya's Game-Changing Skill Hub

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub, emphasizing its role in entrepreneurship development and youth empowerment. Supported by IIM-Shillong, the initiative includes a business challenge and an MoU with UNDP to boost skills in the region, highlighting Meghalaya's strategic investment in its young population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya took a significant step towards youth empowerment and entrepreneurial development as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar laid the foundation stone for the state's Skill and Innovation Hub in New Shillong.

The hub, designe to foster incubation and industry partnerships, signifies a strategic investment in nurturing skills and enhancing economic growth in the region. In tandem with IIM-Shillong, a 'CM Business Catalyst: Student B-Plan Challenge' was launched to inspire budding entrepreneurs.

Furthermore, an agreement between UNDP and the Meghalaya government was formalized to bolster entrepreneurial initiatives. With substantial financial backing, the project underscores the importance of youth as pivotal to the state's and the nation's growth trajectory.

