Security Scare: Bullet Found in Passenger's Luggage at Delhi Airport
A passenger bound for Mumbai was detained at Delhi airport after a 5.56 mm bullet was discovered in his luggage. He was de-boarded from his Indigo flight and handed over to the police by CISF personnel after failing to provide valid authorization for the bullet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:39 IST
- Country:
- India
A passenger en route to Mumbai was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after CISF personnel found a bullet in his luggage during routine security checks.
The passenger, who was about to board an Indigo flight, was immediately de-boarded following the discovery at terminal-III by security officials around 7 a.m.
Unable to present valid authorization for carrying the 5.56 mm bullet, the individual was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
