Security Scare: Bullet Found in Passenger's Luggage at Delhi Airport

A passenger bound for Mumbai was detained at Delhi airport after a 5.56 mm bullet was discovered in his luggage. He was de-boarded from his Indigo flight and handed over to the police by CISF personnel after failing to provide valid authorization for the bullet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 18:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A passenger en route to Mumbai was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after CISF personnel found a bullet in his luggage during routine security checks.

The passenger, who was about to board an Indigo flight, was immediately de-boarded following the discovery at terminal-III by security officials around 7 a.m.

Unable to present valid authorization for carrying the 5.56 mm bullet, the individual was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

