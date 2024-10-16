Security Scare: Bullet Found in Passenger's Luggage at Delhi Airport

A passenger en route to Mumbai was apprehended at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport after CISF personnel found a bullet in his luggage during routine security checks.

The passenger, who was about to board an Indigo flight, was immediately de-boarded following the discovery at terminal-III by security officials around 7 a.m.

Unable to present valid authorization for carrying the 5.56 mm bullet, the individual was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police for further investigation.

