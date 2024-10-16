Russia Vows Painful Retaliation Against Norway
Russia's Foreign Ministry vows a harsh response to Norway after Oslo cuts Russian diplomatic staff. The Russian embassy in Norway announced the reduction to two consular staff members, complying with the Norwegian authorities' demand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:40 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced a stern reaction against Norway following its recent decision to reduce Russian diplomatic personnel in Oslo.
On Monday, Russia's embassy in Norway confirmed the downsizing of its consular staff to just two members. This move aligns with a request from the Norwegian authorities, according to a Facebook statement.
Zakharova warned of a 'painful' retaliation, raising tensions between the two countries over diplomatic staffing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement