Left Menu

Russia Vows Painful Retaliation Against Norway

Russia's Foreign Ministry vows a harsh response to Norway after Oslo cuts Russian diplomatic staff. The Russian embassy in Norway announced the reduction to two consular staff members, complying with the Norwegian authorities' demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:40 IST
Russia Vows Painful Retaliation Against Norway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced a stern reaction against Norway following its recent decision to reduce Russian diplomatic personnel in Oslo.

On Monday, Russia's embassy in Norway confirmed the downsizing of its consular staff to just two members. This move aligns with a request from the Norwegian authorities, according to a Facebook statement.

Zakharova warned of a 'painful' retaliation, raising tensions between the two countries over diplomatic staffing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024