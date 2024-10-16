Russia Vows Painful Retaliation Against Norway

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, announced a stern reaction against Norway following its recent decision to reduce Russian diplomatic personnel in Oslo.

On Monday, Russia's embassy in Norway confirmed the downsizing of its consular staff to just two members. This move aligns with a request from the Norwegian authorities, according to a Facebook statement.

Zakharova warned of a 'painful' retaliation, raising tensions between the two countries over diplomatic staffing issues.

