Left Menu

IYDF's Charitable Event Brings Joy to Rural School Children

The International Youth Development Foundation, in collaboration with Sri Srinivasa Enterprise, hosted a charitable event in Salem, Tamil Nadu. It provided educational and sports materials to 28 children while involving them in interactive activities. The initiative aimed to bridge educational gaps in rural schools, offering hope and joy to young students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Salem (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:15 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:15 IST
IYDF's Charitable Event Brings Joy to Rural School Children
IYDF and Sri Srinivasa Enterprise Bring Joy and Support to Rural Children in Tamil Nadu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Sri Srinivasa Enterprise to host a charitable gathering at Panchayat Union Primary School in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. Under the leadership of Praveen Kumar S, the event distributed essential educational and sports supplies to 28 children, facilitating a memorable morning filled with interactive activities such as painting competitions and both indoor and outdoor games.

This initiative sought to address the lack of basic educational resources often faced by rural schools, aiming to fill these gaps by providing necessary resources and boosting the children's creativity through competitions. Praveen Kumar S expressed, 'Seeing the joy on the children's faces is deeply fulfilling. These supplies not only brought smiles but also conveyed that the community cares for their growth.'

Volunteers, including Periyar Mannan and others, led activities to foster an atmosphere of enthusiasm and engagement. The event concluded with a commitment to expanding future initiatives and collaborations to further support children in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024