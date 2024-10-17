IYDF's Charitable Event Brings Joy to Rural School Children

The International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) teamed up with Sri Srinivasa Enterprise to host a charitable gathering at Panchayat Union Primary School in Salem district, Tamil Nadu. Under the leadership of Praveen Kumar S, the event distributed essential educational and sports supplies to 28 children, facilitating a memorable morning filled with interactive activities such as painting competitions and both indoor and outdoor games.

This initiative sought to address the lack of basic educational resources often faced by rural schools, aiming to fill these gaps by providing necessary resources and boosting the children's creativity through competitions. Praveen Kumar S expressed, 'Seeing the joy on the children's faces is deeply fulfilling. These supplies not only brought smiles but also conveyed that the community cares for their growth.'

Volunteers, including Periyar Mannan and others, led activities to foster an atmosphere of enthusiasm and engagement. The event concluded with a commitment to expanding future initiatives and collaborations to further support children in need.

