Infosys' Q2 Financial Surge: Profits and Revenue Soar

Infosys Limited has revealed a notable financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, with a 2.2% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 6,506 crore. This increment is up from Rs 6,368 crore recorded the previous quarter. The company's revenue from July to September demonstrated a robust 4.2% growth, culminating at Rs 40,986 crore.

In light of this financial upswing, Infosys has revised its full-term revenue growth outlook to 3.75 - 4.5%, an elevation from the earlier guidance of 3-4%. The IT giant also declared an interim dividend of Rs 21 per share, designating October 29 as the record date and November 8 as the payout date.

CEO and MD, Salil Parekh, attributed the company's success to its comprehensive growth strategy, emphasizing the firm's industry expertise, especially in financial services, cloud with Cobalt, and generative AI with Topaz. Parekh announced that Infosys secured large deals worth USD 2.4 billion this quarter, highlighting its strong market leadership. Furthermore, the board approved the distribution of 22,880 restricted stock units to select employees under the 2015 Stock Incentive Compensation Plan, starting November 1, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)