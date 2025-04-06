Left Menu

Jubilant Foods Ltd Sees Significant Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Jubilant Foods Ltd reported a 34% increase in revenue for the March 2025 quarter, driven by acquiring a stake in DP Eurasia NV. This acquisition expanded its Domino's Pizza franchise in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia. JFL's global store network now includes 3,316 stores.

Jubilant Foods Ltd, a prominent player in the QSR industry, has reported a 34% rise in consolidated revenue for the March 2025 quarter, reaching Rs 2,107 crore.

The growth comes on the back of a strategic acquisition of a controlling stake in DP Eurasia NV, the master franchisee for Domino's Pizza in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Georgia during FY24.

This acquisition contributed to JFL operating over 3,000 Domino's stores globally, strengthening its position as the second largest market for the US-based pizza chain after the United States.

