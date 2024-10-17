India's Road to Cost-Effective Logistics and Biofuel Transformation

Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, announced ambitious plans to slash India's logistics costs from 14% of GDP to 9% within two years. His remarks came during an address hosted by Niti Aayog in New Delhi.

Gadkari highlighted the competition India faces from countries like China and Europe, which have significantly lower logistics costs. However, with new highways and expressways, the minister envisions improvements that could foster more competitive logistics in India.

The minister also discussed opportunities in the biofuel sector and how innovations such as recycled tyre powder are transforming road construction. These advancements not only reduce costs but also tackle environmental challenges like pollution from stubble-burning, a prevalent issue in many agricultural regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)