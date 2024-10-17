Bus Collision on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Leaves 23 Injured

Early Thursday morning, a private bus collided with a heavy vehicle on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, leaving 23 passengers injured, 11 of them seriously. The accident occurred near Lonavala in Pune district.

According to police reports, the bus was en route to Borivali in Mumbai from Kolhapur when the driver allegedly dozed off, causing the vehicle to hit a heavy vehicle from behind. The impact resulted in significant injuries to the bus occupants.

Authorities have confirmed that all injured passengers have been admitted to a hospital and are receiving necessary medical attention. The incident has raised concerns about driver fatigue on long routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)