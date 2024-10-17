Bonfiglioli Transforms Indian Manufacturing

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd, an Indian arm of Italy's Bonfiglioli Group, is exploring options to start a printed circuit boards (PCB) manufacturing unit in India, as disclosed by a senior executive on Thursday.

The firm has outlined investments totaling Rs 320 crore to develop an industry and automation facility in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, while extending its Technology and Innovation Hub in Chennai, according to Bonfiglioli India's Country Manager, Kennady V Kaippally.

Bonfiglioli's ongoing ventures in India involve gearboxes and gearmotors production at manufacturing units near Chennai, and an assembly plant in Pune catering to sectors like food packaging, cement, and pharmaceuticals. The new Cheyyar facility, spanning 25 acres and commencing in phases, underscores Bonfiglioli's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and the growing industrial demands.

