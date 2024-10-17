Left Menu

Bonfiglioli Transforms Indian Manufacturing

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd is considering setting up a PCB manufacturing facility in India as part of its investment plan worth Rs 320 crore. The company aims to establish a new industrial and automation facility and expand its Tech and Innovation Hub in Chennai, bolstering India's industrial landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:56 IST
Bonfiglioli Transforms Indian Manufacturing
  • Country:
  • India

Bonfiglioli Transmissions Pvt Ltd, an Indian arm of Italy's Bonfiglioli Group, is exploring options to start a printed circuit boards (PCB) manufacturing unit in India, as disclosed by a senior executive on Thursday.

The firm has outlined investments totaling Rs 320 crore to develop an industry and automation facility in Cheyyar, Tamil Nadu, while extending its Technology and Innovation Hub in Chennai, according to Bonfiglioli India's Country Manager, Kennady V Kaippally.

Bonfiglioli's ongoing ventures in India involve gearboxes and gearmotors production at manufacturing units near Chennai, and an assembly plant in Pune catering to sectors like food packaging, cement, and pharmaceuticals. The new Cheyyar facility, spanning 25 acres and commencing in phases, underscores Bonfiglioli's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative and the growing industrial demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024