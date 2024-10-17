Left Menu

ECB Slashes Rates Amid Shifting Economic Landscape

The European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates for the third time this year as inflation in the euro zone subsides. The decision signals a pivot towards supporting economic growth, which has lagged behind the US. The ECB signals more data-driven decisions in future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 17:58 IST
ECB Slashes Rates Amid Shifting Economic Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Central Bank (ECB) has reduced interest rates for the third time in 2023, signaling that inflation within the euro zone is increasingly under control. This marks a strategic shift for the ECB from curbing inflation to fostering economic growth, which has trailed U.S. growth for two consecutive years.

The ECB stated that disinflation is progressing well, with recent economic indicators supporting the decision for another rate cut. The reduction takes the deposit rate to 3.25%, and money markets anticipate further cuts through next March. However, the statement offered no specific future guidance, sticking to the 'meeting by meeting' approach.

While inflation seems to be reigned in at 1.7%, below its 2% target, the ECB acknowledged the damage caused by high interest rates to investment and economic growth. With structural challenges persisting, particularly in Germany, the ECB faces calls to ease policy to avoid undershooting inflation targets and stifling growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024