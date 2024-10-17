Wipro Pledges to Resolve Recruitment Backlogs by Year-End

Wipro, an IT industry leader, has committed to clearing all recruitment backlogs by the end of the calendar year. This assurance was provided by the company's Chief Human Resources Officer, Saurabh Govil, during Wipro's second-quarter earnings briefing.

Concerns have been rising over prolonged onboarding delays, spanning from six months to two years, at IT firms. Govil addressed these worries, stating, ''By the end of current quarter, Q3, we will make sure there is no backlog of any of the offers made. It will all be taken care of.''

Wipro reported a 21.2% increase in consolidated net profits, reaching Rs 3,208.8 crore in Q2 FY25. However, the revenue from operations saw a marginal decline of 0.95% compared to the previous year. Starting this fiscal, the company has been actively onboarding freshers each quarter, totaling between 2,500 and 3,000 new hires, thereby maintaining a workforce of 2,33,889 employees.

(With inputs from agencies.)