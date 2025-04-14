Goldman Sachs' Resilient Profits Amid Market Turbulence
Goldman Sachs reported a 15% rise in first-quarter profits due to increased equities and fixed income trading. Despite higher profits, there's investor concern over potential economic impacts of tariffs, leading to asset value declines and cautious growth projections.
Goldman Sachs has announced a significant 15% increase in first-quarter profits, primarily attributed to booming equities trading amidst heightened market volatility. The bank's profit surged to $4.74 billion or $14.12 per share, from $4.13 billion in the previous year, joining other Wall Street powerhouses like JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley in posting strong financials.
Investor focus, however, is shifting towards looming economic projections clouded by tariff uncertainties, which could potentially stoke inflation and trigger a recession. While Goldman achieved a remarkable 27% growth in equities trading revenue, CEO David Solomon remains cautiously optimistic about client support in a rapidly evolving economic environment.
Despite the promising profit figures, Goldman's shares have seen a 12% decline amid the tariff concerns. Additionally, their investment banking fees suffered an 8% drop. As global trade dynamics shift, the financial giant faces scrutiny over executive compensation, especially in light of Solomon's $80 million stock bonus, sparking debate over its appropriateness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
