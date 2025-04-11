Left Menu

Morgan Stanley Profits Soar Amid Market Volatility

Morgan Stanley's first-quarter profit surged, benefiting from trading in volatile markets fueled by geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainties. The bank reported a $4.3 billion profit as traders leveraged market activities to enhance revenue, reflecting a strong performance compared to $3.4 billion in the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Morgan Stanley reported a significant increase in its first-quarter profits, attributing this boost to heightened client trading due to market volatility. A rise in global economic tensions, including U.S. tariffs and China's AI developments, contributed to these market conditions.

The bank revealed a profit of $4.3 billion, or $2.60 per share, for the three months ending March 31, a noticeable jump from the previous year's $3.4 billion, or $2.02 per share. This rise came amid selloffs in global markets triggered by international political and economic events.

Investor apprehension regarding potential U.S. recession and uncertain Federal Reserve interest-rate policies kept market volatility high. Such conditions are advantageous for Wall Street banks like Morgan Stanley, as they drive revenue through trading and risk management services. The bank's total revenue reached $17.7 billion in Q1, compared to $15.1 billion last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

