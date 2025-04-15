IREDA's Record Profits Propel India's Renewable Energy Ambitions
In Q4 of FY25, IREDA reported a 49% rise in profits to Rs 502 crore, with revenue growing 37% YoY to Rs 1,904 crore. The company's annual profit reached a record Rs 1,699 crore. With a 20% growth in its loan book, IREDA reinforces its commitment to India's green energy transition.
State-owned IREDA has reported a significant 49% increase in its standalone profit after tax, reaching Rs 502 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. This marks a substantial rise, showcasing the company's prosperous financial performance.
The firm also witnessed a 37% year-on-year rise in revenues from operations, hitting Rs 1,904 crore in the fourth quarter. For the full fiscal year 2025, IREDA's profit after tax soared to an all-time high of Rs 1,699 crore, a 36% gain compared to FY24, as confirmed by its statement.
Additionally, the company detailed a 36% increase in its annual revenue, amounting to Rs 6,742 crore for FY25. With a 20% growth in its loan book to Rs 76,282 crore, IREDA's Chairman Pradip Kumar Das highlighted the organisation's ongoing strategic focus on facilitating India's renewable energy transition through financial innovations and partnerships.
