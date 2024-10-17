Mandya to India: Empowering Youth with Jobs

The city of Mandya, famed for its sugar industry, is gearing up to host a substantial job fair titled 'Mandya to India,' set to commence this Friday. The initiative, spearheaded by HD Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industry and Steel, will take place on October 18-19, offering a platform for youth to connect with leading employers nationwide. More than 150 companies are expected to participate, presenting over 3,000 job opportunities at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium from 10 AM to 6 PM on both days.

Minister Kumaraswamy expressed confidence in the local talent pool, highlighting Mandya's strong educational infrastructure. 'There is no shortage of talent in Mandya district,' he stated, reinforcing his commitment to securing job opportunities for graduates. The minister also shared that many youths approach him regularly in search of employment, emphasizing the community's demand for expanded career prospects.

Despite his past efforts to provide employment, Kumaraswamy acknowledged the need for a large-scale solution. 'This job fair aims to address that gap, offering thousands of young people the chance to meet prospective employers,' he stated. Prominent organizations such as Mecon, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) will be recruiting directly at the event.

To ensure the fair's success, senior officials from the Ministry of Heavy Industry and Steel, alongside district administration representatives, are coordinating logistics. Volunteers and officials will assist candidates, guiding them through interactions with company representatives to secure suitable positions, as assured by Kumaraswamy.

(With inputs from agencies.)