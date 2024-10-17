Railway Board Resets Booking Policy: A 60-Day Advance Reservation Period

In a significant policy shift, the Railway Board has announced a reduction in the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for train journeys from the existing 120 days to 60 days. The change, effective from November 1, is a reversal of a 2015 decision that had extended the reservation window to 120 days from 60.

The Railway Board justified the move by highlighting high cancellation rates and unutilized berths which it attributes to the longer reservation period. A press statement from the board explained the decision, noting that shorter reservation periods of 60 days have provided optimal balance historically.

With cancellations around 21% and no-shows at 4-5%, the board anticipates the change will curtail fraud, such as impersonation and illegal fee collection by railway officials. Streamlined ticket sales are expected to benefit genuine passengers, easing planning for special trains, with no impact on general class ticketing before travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)