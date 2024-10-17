Left Menu

Strategic Roads Cleared for Connectivity at High Altitude

The National Board for Wildlife has approved critical road projects to enhance connectivity near the Line of Actual Control with China. This includes a 14 km stretch from Daulat Beg Oldie to Karakoram Pass. The projects are aimed at bolstering troop deployment and regional development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:48 IST
The National Board for Wildlife has given the green light to crucial road construction projects aimed at boosting connectivity near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. This includes a 14 km road from Daulat Beg Oldie to Karakoram Pass, highlighting its strategic importance in troop deployment and logistics.

Situated at an altitude of 17,000 feet, Daulat Beg Oldie airstrip holds the title of the world's highest airfield. It plays a pivotal role in the rapid deployment of troops and resources in the harsh high-altitude environment near the LAC. The Standing Committee of the NBWL recommended these construction proposals in a recent meeting held on October 9.

The Defence Ministry emphasized the strategic necessity of enhancing road connectivity from Daulat Beg Oldie to Karakoram Base. This development is essential for enabling the swift movement of patrols, rapid reaction teams, and the build-up of troops and logistics in this strategically important region.

