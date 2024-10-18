Children's Futures Brightened by Charity in Raipur

In a heartwarming initiative, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF), alongside Fitness 5 Raipur, organized a charity event at the Govt Primary School Bhatagaon on October 18, in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The event dedicated efforts to support local children with essential educational and living supplies, marking a step towards their improved future prospects.

Saroj Thakur, spearheading the initiative with volunteers Anupama Pandey, Bhamti Kashyap, and Vandana Tiwari, distributed a variety of necessary items such as rice, flour, oil, school supplies, and art materials to 20 children. These donations aimed to fulfill basic needs, enhancing both educational engagement and nutritional well-being, thus inspiring children to follow their passions.

Complementing the material support, the event featured interactive activities like a drawing competition and outdoor games, designed to foster a sense of enjoyment and creativity among the children. Volunteers encouraged teamwork and confidence through such activities, making the event memorable and impactful in more ways than one.

Saroj Thakur emphasized the rewarding experience of interacting with the children, stating her commitment to increasing support for the community in the future. IYDF's collaboration with Fitness 5 Raipur aims to extend their reach, offering meaningful support to underprivileged children and motivating them towards a brighter future.

Deepak Sahu, leading the beneficiary institution, expressed heartfelt gratitude for the significant contributions, highlighting the importance of such support in motivating children to excel in their studies. The success of this event paves the way for expanding charitable efforts to reach more schools and communities, driven by the dedicated work of IYDF and its partners.

