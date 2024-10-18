Left Menu

Business Optimism Persists Amid Moderated Pace in 2024-25

The NCAER-NSE Business Expectations Survey shows a moderated but positive economic sentiment in the second quarter of 2024-25. Business confidence indices slightly dipped yet remained robust, with most firms anticipating improvements in economic conditions, financial positions, production, and sales within the coming six months.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:02 IST
The NCAER-NSE Business Expectations Survey reveals that economic activities, while dynamic in the second quarter of 2024-25, did so at a moderated pace compared to previous quarters.

According to the survey, sentiments showed a decrease as the Business Confidence Index slipped from 149.8 in the first quarter to 134.3.

However, the outlook remains optimistic as over 50 percent of firms anticipate a boost in economic conditions and financial standings in the months ahead.

