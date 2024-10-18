Left Menu

Tata Consumer Reports Solid Gains in Q2 Earnings

Tata Consumer Products Ltd reported a slight rise in net profit for Q2 at Rs 367.21 crore, with revenue increasing by 12.87% to Rs 4,214.45 crore. Both branded and non-branded businesses saw robust growth, particularly in India and internationally, highlighting the company's strengthening market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:49 IST
Tata Consumer Reports Solid Gains in Q2 Earnings
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) announced a small uptick in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter, totaling Rs 367.21 crore. This figure marks a slight increase from the Rs 363.92 crore reported during the same period last year.

According to the regulatory filing, TCPL saw a 12.87% surge in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 4,214.45 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 3,733.78 crore the previous year. The company's total expenses also rose by 15.61% to Rs 3,836.18 crore.

TCPL's branded business, including tea, coffee, and water, experienced a 12.44% growth, contributing Rs 3,771.2 crore, with international branded business up 17.5%. Meanwhile, non-branded business revenue increased by 19.05% to Rs 462.28 crore. On the market, TCPL shares closed at Rs 1,097.65, reflecting a 0.66% rise from the previous close.

