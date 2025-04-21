BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Overseas Remarks on Election Commission

BJP National spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday criticized Rahul Gandhi for his remarks regarding the Election Commission (EC) in Boston, accusing him of attempting to humiliate Indian institutions abroad. Poonawalla argued that Gandhi's comments on the Indian Constitution, judiciary, and Election Commission reflect a trend of opposing Prime Minister Modi by targeting the nation itself.

Poonawalla further contended that the allegations made by Gandhi against the EC had been addressed and clarified, yet Gandhi reiterated them to cast doubt on India's institutions. He suggested that while the world appreciates the EC, Gandhi and his associates have chosen to challenge it.

Party spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari joined the criticism, accusing Gandhi of failing to earn the Indian electorate's trust and attempting to question India's democratic process on foreign soil. Bhandari claimed that Gandhi's actions, likened to the efforts of George Soros, aim to undermine the Indian state.

The comments come in response to Gandhi's speech to the diaspora in Boston, where he accused the EC of being compromised. Gandhi cited the Maharashtra elections, pointing to the questionable addition of 65 lakh voters to the list within two hours, a feat he argued was logistically impossible without anomalies.

(With inputs from agencies.)