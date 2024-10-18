Air India-Vistara Merger: A New Era Takes Flight

The merger between Air India and Vistara, two major full-service carriers, is set to be finalized on November 12. In an announcement, Air India CEO Campbell Wilson reassured passengers that the renowned Vistara in-flight experience will remain intact under the new flight code 'AI2'.

As part of the merger, Singapore Airlines will own a 25.1% stake in Air India, marking a significant consolidation in the aviation sector. Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, will integrate its operations under Air India's umbrella while retaining certain distinct features such as its world-class service.

Air India's statement confirmed that the Vistara passengers' concerns regarding service continuity will be addressed. The Vistara routes and schedules will remain unchanged, and Club Vistara members will transition to the rebranded 'Maharaja Club' within Air India's Flying Returns program.

(With inputs from agencies.)