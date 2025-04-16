Guirassy's Hat Trick Heroics Fall Short Against Barcelona

In a thrilling Champions League quarterfinal, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy dazzled with a hat trick against Barcelona, leading his team to a 3-1 victory. However, the Spanish giants advanced on a 5-3 aggregate, underscoring their dominance despite a rare defeat.

Guirassy struck early with a penalty and added to his tally with a header and a powerful shot, briefly reigniting hopes of a historic comeback. Yet Barcelona's first loss since December failed to derail their progress, as Hansi Flick's squad reached the semifinals for the first time in several years.

While Dortmund missed the chance to complete an all-time great comeback, Barcelona's victory sets up a potential semifinal clash with either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich, further testing their mettle as contenders for European glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)