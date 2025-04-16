Left Menu

Guirassy's Hat Trick Heroics Fall Short Against Barcelona

Serhou Guirassy scored a hat trick against Barcelona, leading Borussia Dortmund to a 3-1 win, but it wasn't enough to secure a spot in the Champions League semifinals due to a 5-3 aggregate loss. Despite Dortmund's spirited performance, Barcelona advances, breaking several streaks along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dortmund | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:27 IST
Guirassy's Hat Trick Heroics Fall Short Against Barcelona
Guirassy
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a thrilling Champions League quarterfinal, Borussia Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy dazzled with a hat trick against Barcelona, leading his team to a 3-1 victory. However, the Spanish giants advanced on a 5-3 aggregate, underscoring their dominance despite a rare defeat.

Guirassy struck early with a penalty and added to his tally with a header and a powerful shot, briefly reigniting hopes of a historic comeback. Yet Barcelona's first loss since December failed to derail their progress, as Hansi Flick's squad reached the semifinals for the first time in several years.

While Dortmund missed the chance to complete an all-time great comeback, Barcelona's victory sets up a potential semifinal clash with either Inter Milan or Bayern Munich, further testing their mettle as contenders for European glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025