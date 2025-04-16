Teen Tennis Prodigy Dazzles in Historic ATP Tour Victory
Diego Dedura-Palomero, a 17-year-old tennis player from Germany, became the first player born in 2008 to win an ATP Tour match. He celebrated by creating a cross in the clay, showing gratitude for his win. Originally a qualifier, he advanced after Gael Monfils withdrew, continuing to impress in Munich.
- Country:
- Germany
In a remarkable display of talent and faith, 17-year-old Diego Dedura-Palomero made history at the BMW Open in Munich. On Tuesday, the rising German tennis star became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP Tour, defeating Denis Shapovalov who had to retire due to trailing scores.
Dedura-Palomero, expressing his religious gratitude, celebrated uniquely by fashioning a cross in the clay before lying over it. The win elevates him among notable players who have triumphed at the Munich tournament at a young age, following the footsteps of a 16-year-old Boris Becker in 1984.
Remarkably, Dedura-Palomero entered the main draw after Gael Monfils' withdrawal, following his loss in the qualifiers. His second-round face-off will be against Zizou Bergs. Tuesday matches also saw Mariano Navone, Ugo Humbert, and Francisco Cerundolo securing victories in their respective games.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Thomas Müller: Bayern Munich's Uncertain Farewell
RBI's 90th Anniversary: A Celebration Amid Economic Challenges
Forests Under Siege: Encroachment Crisis Across India
Bangladesh at Crossroads: Rising Extremism Challenges Democratic Aspirations
Inferno Erupts Near Kuala Lumpur Amid Eid Celebrations: Over 100 Injured