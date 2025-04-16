Left Menu

Teen Tennis Prodigy Dazzles in Historic ATP Tour Victory

Diego Dedura-Palomero, a 17-year-old tennis player from Germany, became the first player born in 2008 to win an ATP Tour match. He celebrated by creating a cross in the clay, showing gratitude for his win. Originally a qualifier, he advanced after Gael Monfils withdrew, continuing to impress in Munich.

Munich | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:23 IST
Teen Tennis Prodigy Dazzles in Historic ATP Tour Victory
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a remarkable display of talent and faith, 17-year-old Diego Dedura-Palomero made history at the BMW Open in Munich. On Tuesday, the rising German tennis star became the first player born in 2008 to win a match on the ATP Tour, defeating Denis Shapovalov who had to retire due to trailing scores.

Dedura-Palomero, expressing his religious gratitude, celebrated uniquely by fashioning a cross in the clay before lying over it. The win elevates him among notable players who have triumphed at the Munich tournament at a young age, following the footsteps of a 16-year-old Boris Becker in 1984.

Remarkably, Dedura-Palomero entered the main draw after Gael Monfils' withdrawal, following his loss in the qualifiers. His second-round face-off will be against Zizou Bergs. Tuesday matches also saw Mariano Navone, Ugo Humbert, and Francisco Cerundolo securing victories in their respective games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

