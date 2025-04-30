Election Commission's Training Programme Gears Up Officials for Upcoming Polls

The Election Commission on Wednesday rolled out an extensive training programme aimed at strengthening the capabilities of electoral registration officers (EROs) and booth-level officers (BLOs) from Bihar and several other states. The initiative is part of the Commission's preparation for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in his opening remarks, highlighted the crucial role of BLOs and EROs in maintaining accurate electoral rolls, emphasizing adherence to legal standards. Highlighting early efforts, he noted the training of 280 booth-level agents from various political parties in Bihar earlier this month.

This training seeks to deepen participants' understanding of voter registration and electoral procedures through practical exercises, technical sessions on EVMs and VVPATs, and interactive role-playing sessions. Expert trainers ensure that common field-level errors are addressed and avoided, preparing officials for effective election management.

