Left Menu

Evanilson's Red Card Overturned: Bournemouth Striker Cleared to Play

Bournemouth striker Evanilson avoids suspension after an overturned red card, allowing him to participate in upcoming Premier League fixtures against Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. The decision was made following a successful appeal against his dismissal during a match against Manchester United.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:35 IST
Evanilson's Red Card Overturned: Bournemouth Striker Cleared to Play

Bournemouth striker Evanilson has successfully avoided a three-match suspension after the Premier League club's appeal against his red card during the match against Manchester United was upheld, the FA announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, sent off in the 70th minute following a VAR review, had initially faced suspension for games against Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. The upgrade from yellow to red was previously deemed excessive.

The FA's independent regulatory commission decided to overturn the dismissal, clearing Evanilson to play as Bournemouth, currently 10th in the Premier League, prepare to face Arsenal on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025