Evanilson's Red Card Overturned: Bournemouth Striker Cleared to Play

Bournemouth striker Evanilson has successfully avoided a three-match suspension after the Premier League club's appeal against his red card during the match against Manchester United was upheld, the FA announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old, sent off in the 70th minute following a VAR review, had initially faced suspension for games against Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Manchester City. The upgrade from yellow to red was previously deemed excessive.

The FA's independent regulatory commission decided to overturn the dismissal, clearing Evanilson to play as Bournemouth, currently 10th in the Premier League, prepare to face Arsenal on Saturday.

