Tragedy Strikes: Bus Accident Claims Three Lives

A tragic accident unfolded in Siddharthnagar district, claiming three lives and injuring 24 individuals when a bus plunged into a drain on Friday evening. The bus, carrying 53 passengers, was en route to Siddharthnagar from Balrampur when the incident occurred as the driver attempted to avoid a cyclist, police reported.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh provided details, stating the driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the collision. Two passengers, one a teenager, and the cyclist, identified as Mangni Ram, 50, died in the crash. The victims included Ajay Verma, 14, and Gamma, 65, hailing from Mohankola village.

In a separate incident in Pratapgarh, 20 sanitation workers were injured when their vehicle overturned near Avatarpur while attempting to dodge an oncoming motorcycle. All injured have been transported to local health facilities for treatment.

