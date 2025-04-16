Left Menu

Odesa Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Intensify

A drone attack by Russia on Odesa injured three people, ignited fires, and damaged infrastructure. The extent of the attack, reported by local officials, remains unclear as both sides deny civilian targeting. Despite a US-brokered moratorium, accusations of violations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a renewed escalation, the Black Sea port city of Odesa suffered extensive damage after a Russian drone attack injured three individuals and ignited multiple fires. Local officials reported that several homes and civilian structures were affected in the southern Ukrainian region.

The onslaught, confirmed by Governor Oleh Kiper, remains shrouded in uncertainty as details are awaited, typically provided by Ukraine's air force in subsequent morning briefings. Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov shared images illustrating the damaged cityscape, depicting emergency workers engaged in daunting rescue efforts.

With Reuters unable to independently confirm the reports, the attack underscores ongoing tensions, despite U.S.-mediated agreements between Ukraine and Russia aiming to minimize conflict engagements, particularly over the Black Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

