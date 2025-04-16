Odesa Under Siege: Russian Drone Strikes Intensify

In a renewed escalation, the Black Sea port city of Odesa suffered extensive damage after a Russian drone attack injured three individuals and ignited multiple fires. Local officials reported that several homes and civilian structures were affected in the southern Ukrainian region.

The onslaught, confirmed by Governor Oleh Kiper, remains shrouded in uncertainty as details are awaited, typically provided by Ukraine's air force in subsequent morning briefings. Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov shared images illustrating the damaged cityscape, depicting emergency workers engaged in daunting rescue efforts.

With Reuters unable to independently confirm the reports, the attack underscores ongoing tensions, despite U.S.-mediated agreements between Ukraine and Russia aiming to minimize conflict engagements, particularly over the Black Sea.

(With inputs from agencies.)