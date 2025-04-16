Left Menu

Playing Their Cards: Politicians Courted by Sports Leagues Amid Gambling Ad Ban

Australian politicians received nearly A$245,000 in free match tickets from top sports leagues as part of lobbying efforts against a proposed ban on online gambling advertisements. Despite public support for the ban, lobbying has hindered legislative progress, highlighting the influence of sports bodies on political decisions.

Top Australian politicians received A$245,000 worth of free match tickets from leading sports leagues in efforts to lobby against a proposed ban on online gambling advertisements, according to Reuters' analysis of government documents.

Even after a 2023 government report recommended a comprehensive ban on online gambling advertising, the issue was sidelined by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. This happened despite three-quarters of Australians supporting the ban, showing the significant impact of lobbying efforts spearheaded by these sports entities.

The sports bodies' strategic campaigns included inviting politicians to events, where they were briefed on the ban's potential impact. This access is considered significant as the sports bodies aim to protect their growing revenue streams linked to gambling. Critics argue that reform has been stymied due to the influence of these sports groups on political figures.

