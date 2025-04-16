Left Menu

Aahana Resort's Luxurious Expansion: Tapping Into Uttarakhand's Tourism Boom

Aahana Resort aims to expand in Uttarakhand, leveraging the state's tourism potential and the trend of luxury travel. Focused on sustainable, personalized experiences, the resort plans to introduce smaller properties. A significant investment and a rebranding exercise highlight its nature-connected luxury offerings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramnagar | Updated: 16-04-2025 09:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 09:32 IST
Aahana Resort is setting its sights on expanding in Uttarakhand to capitalize on the region's tourism potential and rising luxury travel trends. The resort, known for its sustainable and personalized experiences, plans to introduce smaller properties as part of its growth strategy.

Founder Kamal Tripathi indicated that while expansion is on the horizon, it hinges on securing the right locations. The resort aims to involve locals and mitigate workforce migration, addressing unemployment in Uttarakhand's villages. This strategic approach aligns with their commitment to sustainability and community betterment.

The resort's recent rebranding follows its growth trajectory. According to Director Avni Tripathi, the introduction of private pool villas is a significant milestone, enhancing Aahana's luxury profile. An investment of Rs 50 crore has elevated the resort's existing offerings, reinforcing its commitment to luxury and nature.

