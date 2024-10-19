Ethiopia's Economic Reforms Clear Way for IMF Disbursement

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light to the first review of Ethiopia's $3.4 billion lending program. This approval facilitates the disbursement of $340.7 million to Ethiopia, marking a significant step in the country's economic reforms.

Ethiopia has been working towards this four-year financing agreement with the IMF since July. Key reforms include floating the birr currency and progressing with debt restructuring. Last month, a staff-level agreement was reached, leading to the recent board consideration and approval.

However, challenges remain, especially concerning Ethiopia's $1 billion Eurobond. Investors have rebuffed the proposed 18% write-down. The IMF is maintaining a rigorous review schedule to monitor the ongoing impact of these reforms, with a special focus on foreign exchange dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)