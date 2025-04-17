Left Menu

Farmyard Geniuses: Goats Lead the Pack in Surprising Cognitive Feats

Recent research from Aberystwyth University unveils the underestimated intelligence of farm animals like goats, sheep, and alpacas. Goats, in particular, exhibit superior spatial memory and cognitive skills, outperforming their barnyard companions. These studies suggest designing better environments could enhance animal welfare by considering their cognitive capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aberystwyth | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:01 IST
Farmyard Geniuses: Goats Lead the Pack in Surprising Cognitive Feats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Recent findings from Aberystwyth University challenge preconceived notions about the intelligence of farm animals. While tool-using primates often steal the spotlight, it's the barnyard staples like goats, sheep, and alpacas that warrant closer attention, especially the goats, which demonstrate remarkable cognitive abilities.

In separate studies, goats showed stronger spatial memory and problem-solving skills than their barn companions. They excelled in locating hidden food and demonstrated a higher awareness of object permanence. Meanwhile, sheep and alpacas did well but trailed behind goats in cognitive tasks.

This research has crucial implications for animal welfare. Understanding animal intelligence can lead to better-designed environments that cater to their cognitive needs, improving their quality of life and our ability to predict their behavior in changing environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emotionally engaging AI agents pose severe mental health risks

University students turn to generative AI for smarter, sustainable learning

AI holds untapped power in building a circular, sustainable bioeconomy

AI-augmented messaging proves more persuasive in vaccine outreach

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025