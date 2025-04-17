Nvidia CEO's Beijing Visit Amidst AI Chip Restrictions

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, made a trip to Beijing on Thursday, as reported by Yuyuan Tantian, a social media channel tied to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. This visit occurs in the midst of new US restrictions on the export of H20 datacentre GPUs to China, a move that has significant implications for Nvidia.

The H20 chips are presently the only AI technology that Nvidia can legally ship to China, a restriction that has sparked uncertainties among Chinese internet companies. These firms are anxiously awaiting the end-of-year deliveries of the H20 units, as the ban poses potential challenges to their operations.

Despite the critical nature of this visit, Nvidia has yet to provide a statement regarding Huang's specific objectives while in China. Reuters sought clarification on Huang's agenda, but the company has not issued a response.

