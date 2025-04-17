Left Menu

Nvidia CEO's Beijing Visit Amidst AI Chip Restrictions

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang visited Beijing as the US imposes restrictions on China-bound shipments of H20 datacentre GPUs. These are currently the only AI chips Nvidia can sell legally to China, causing uncertainty for Chinese internet firms anticipating deliveries by year's end. Nvidia hasn't commented on Huang's agenda.

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, made a trip to Beijing on Thursday, as reported by Yuyuan Tantian, a social media channel tied to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. This visit occurs in the midst of new US restrictions on the export of H20 datacentre GPUs to China, a move that has significant implications for Nvidia.

The H20 chips are presently the only AI technology that Nvidia can legally ship to China, a restriction that has sparked uncertainties among Chinese internet companies. These firms are anxiously awaiting the end-of-year deliveries of the H20 units, as the ban poses potential challenges to their operations.

Despite the critical nature of this visit, Nvidia has yet to provide a statement regarding Huang's specific objectives while in China. Reuters sought clarification on Huang's agenda, but the company has not issued a response.

