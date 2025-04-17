Starlink Devices & Secretive Cuts: A Deep Dive into GSA's Transformation

Newly discovered Starlink devices at the GSA headquarters have raised questions about their connection to Elon Musk's vast satellite network and its implications. Concerns over potential security violations have led to investigations by the agency's IT staff.

Under the Trump administration, GSA is aggressively pursuing cost-cutting measures, with several individuals connected to Musk's ventures influencing decisions. Despite the intention to streamline federal operations and reduce expenses, these moves have stirred controversy and worry among government officials and observers.

Amid agency-wide restructuring, reductions in real estate holdings and contracts have sparked criticism over risks to government efficiency. Experts warn that while trimming bureaucratic fat is necessary, the current pace and approach could undermine critical functions and lose valuable oversight.

