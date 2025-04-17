Left Menu

Uttarakhand University Appointment Controversy: Two Decades Later, Still Awaiting Justice

Uttarakhand High Court demands documents from Kumaon University regarding a controversial appointment made in 2005. Pawan Kumar Mishra alleges he was wrongly replaced by Pramod Kumar Mishra due to similar initials. The court is now questioning the legitimacy of the recruitment process blamed on internal collusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 17-04-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court has instructed Kumaon University to submit documents pertaining to a controversial appointment made nearly two decades ago. This comes in response to a PIL filed by Pawan Kumar Mishra, who claims he was wrongly replaced in a 2005 lecturer post by someone with a similar name.

Mishra alleges that, despite his selection for the physics department, another individual named Pramod Kumar Mishra was recruited instead due to their shared initials, P K Mishra. The court's directive came from a division bench, including Chief Justice Guhanathan Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, who demanded all documents related to the appointment.

Mishra, residing in Ghaziabad, accuses the university's former registrar, dean of science, and other officials of collusion that resulted in this error. Despite discovering the alleged fraud in 2024 and appealing to university and state officials, Mishra's calls for justice remain unfulfilled. The appointed individual continues teaching at the university.

(With inputs from agencies.)

