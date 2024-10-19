Left Menu

Karnataka Introduces Cess on Aggregator Platforms to Support Gig Workers

Karnataka's government will impose a new cess on transactions conducted via platforms like Zomato and Uber to support gig workers. The collected funds will contribute to a welfare fund aimed at improving social security and rights for platform-based gig workers in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:26 IST
Karnataka Introduces Cess on Aggregator Platforms to Support Gig Workers
Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad (Photo/@SantoshSLadINC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka government is set to introduce a new cess on transactions made through popular aggregator platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy, Ola, and Uber. The move, announced by Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad, aims to generate funds for a welfare program benefiting the state's gig workers.

Minister Lad emphasized that the cess would only apply to transportation transactions and not consumer purchases. The initiative is part of a larger legislative effort to safeguard the rights of gig workers, who often face precarious working conditions and lack traditional labor protections.

The draft bill outlines the government's plans to place obligations on these platforms concerning social security, occupational health and safety, and transparency. Central to this initiative is the creation of a welfare board and fund dedicated to platform-based gig workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024