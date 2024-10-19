Pune's Property Market: Navigating Shraadh's Impact
The registration of properties in Pune fell 33% last month due to the Shraadh period, recording 11,056 units. Despite this decline, the overall trend for 2024 shows growth, with 1,38,412 properties registered from January to September and a 38% increase in stamp duty collections.
Property registrations in Pune dropped by 33 percent last month, hitting 11,056 units, with the Shraadh period cited as a primary reason, stated Knight Frank.
In contrast, September 2023 saw 16,604 properties registered. This marks a significant downturn in September 2024 compared to last year, according to Knight Frank India.
Stamp duty collections reached Rs 508 crore in September. The consultant explained that the 12-day Shraadh period traditionally discourages significant purchases. Between January and September 2024, Pune registered 1,38,412 properties, a 29 percent rise year-on-year, with stamp duty collections up by 38 percent.
