Left Menu

Abhyuday Jindal Appointed as ICC President

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, has been appointed as the president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. He succeeds Ameya Prabhu and aims to promote sustainable business practices and foster inclusive growth. The ICC works with government and industry leaders to support India's economic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:25 IST
Abhyuday Jindal Appointed as ICC President
  • Country:
  • India

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, has been appointed as the new president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Jindal takes over from Ameya Prabhu, aiming to champion sustainable business practices and inclusive growth. His leadership comes at a time when the ICC works closely with both central and state governments to advocate for policies boosting Indian industries globally.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended the event, highlighting the significance of ICC in supporting India's vision of becoming a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047. Founded in 1925, the ICC plays a pivotal role in addressing industry-related issues by collaborating with policymakers and enterprise leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024