Abhyuday Jindal Appointed as ICC President

Abhyuday Jindal, Managing Director of Jindal Stainless, has been appointed as the new president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Jindal takes over from Ameya Prabhu, aiming to champion sustainable business practices and inclusive growth. His leadership comes at a time when the ICC works closely with both central and state governments to advocate for policies boosting Indian industries globally.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended the event, highlighting the significance of ICC in supporting India's vision of becoming a USD 35 trillion economy by 2047. Founded in 1925, the ICC plays a pivotal role in addressing industry-related issues by collaborating with policymakers and enterprise leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)